Lubbock police officer recruits park goers for cleanup effort

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Officer Amanda Hayes poses with some children near Chatman Park (Source: Amanda Hayes, LPD/ Eli Fierro, KCBD) Officer Amanda Hayes poses with some children near Chatman Park (Source: Amanda Hayes, LPD/ Eli Fierro, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Amanda Hayes was confused when she noticed children were playing football inside of the actual playground area of Chatman Park, located at East 29th St. and Juniper Avenue.

She asked the children on Monday why they were not playing their football game in the open park area next to the playground, and was told there was lots of stickers and some broken glass in that area. Some of the children even had scars from the various scratches they received from that park.
 

Throughout Saturday morning Hayes was out with some of the other regular park goers to clean up the area and hopes that it will be something they can start doing around the rest of Lubbock, she said. 

"I have my kids out here too and they're helping," Hayes said. "I just want them to, you know, be humble and serve people just as well."

Right now Hayes is asking people to request park clean ups on the Lubbock Police Department Facebook page. She is also hoping the act will become big enough to warrant its own section of LPD to volunteer to clean up regularly.

"That's what my job is, I'm out here to serve people and help the community," Hayes said.

