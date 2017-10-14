South Plains Honor Flight visits World War II memorial - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

South Plains Honor Flight visits World War II memorial

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Members of the South Plains Honor Flight pose in front of the U.S. Capitol Building (Source: Christy Hartin, KCBD, Facebook) Members of the South Plains Honor Flight pose in front of the U.S. Capitol Building (Source: Christy Hartin, KCBD, Facebook)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCBD) -

More than 80 veterans from the South Plains have traveled to Washington D.C. to tour memorials built in their honor.

Nearly 80 veterans aboard this flight headed for Washington DC for the south plains honor flight. Each one Receiving letters from home, a proud reminder of their service. 

The first stop was an exclusive tour of the US capital. Then one of our most emotional visits, the World War II Memorial, which brought back memories both sad and comforting.

"It recalls so many things for me and we lost so many, so many guys," Buzz Patten, a WWI veteran, said. "You know the band of brothers, that's the way we felt for each other, we just do anything for them, we would die for them." 

