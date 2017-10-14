Cold front expected to hit South Plains - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Cold front expected to hit South Plains

By Cary Allen, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
KCBD weather graphic (Source: KCBD) KCBD weather graphic (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A strong cold front will track across the South Plains Saturday night through Sunday morning.

The front brings a chance of thunderstorms Saturday evening through 2:00 a.m. favoring the southern half of the viewing area after midnight.  

Hail and strong wind gusts could occur across the southern half of the viewing area as the front interacts with deeper gulf moisture south of Lubbock.

The frontal boundary could trigger a squall line across the southern half of the area after midnight.  This favors areas near Seminole, Gail, Lamesa and Snyder. Some of the storms in this area could be strong between midnight and 3:00am.  

Elsewhere, strong winds and much cooler air will invade the South Plains Saturday night through the overnight hours. 

Models show the frontal boundary tracking through Lubbock around midnight or shortly before midnight.  After that, it will turn windy and much colder with lows in the 30's and 40's.  

Winds may gust over 40 mph immediately behind the cold front.   This may produce areas of blosing dust.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect tonight through 7:00am Sunday for the entire viewing area. Expect much cooler daytime highs in the lower to middle 60's Sunday with winds tapering off during the afternoon.  

Lows in the 30's are expected Monday morning with a freeze possible especially northwest of Lubbock.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Pro-Trump states most affected by his health care decision

    Pro-Trump states most affected by his health care decision

    Saturday, October 14 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-10-14 13:56:36 GMT
    Sunday, October 15 2017 12:57 AM EDT2017-10-15 04:57:39 GMT

    President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.

    President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.

  • Wildfires now up to 100 miles wide as death toll reaches 40

    Wildfires now up to 100 miles wide as death toll reaches 40

    Saturday, October 14 2017 3:16 AM EDT2017-10-14 07:16:39 GMT
    Sunday, October 15 2017 12:57 AM EDT2017-10-15 04:57:25 GMT

    Even as an unprecedented toll of death and destruction from wildfires kept mounting, California communities were getting glimpses of heroism and humanity Firefighters made major gains against most of the blazes on Friday.

    Even as an unprecedented toll of death and destruction from wildfires kept mounting, California communities were getting glimpses of heroism and humanity Firefighters made major gains against most of the blazes on Friday.

  • Emotions rise as veterans visit memorials

    Emotions rise as veterans visit memorials

    Saturday, October 14 2017 11:20 PM EDT2017-10-15 03:20:08 GMT
    Thomas Martin reflects on his time serving in the United States Military (Source: KCBD video)Thomas Martin reflects on his time serving in the United States Military (Source: KCBD video)

    Decades later, the memories are still fresh of wars from the past

    Decades later, the memories are still fresh of wars from the past

    •   
Powered by Frankly