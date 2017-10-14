Cold front expected to hit South Plains

A strong cold front will track across the South Plains Saturday night through Sunday morning.

The front brings a chance of thunderstorms Saturday evening through 2:00 a.m. favoring the southern half of the viewing area after midnight.

Hail and strong wind gusts could occur across the southern half of the viewing area as the front interacts with deeper gulf moisture south of Lubbock.

The frontal boundary could trigger a squall line across the southern half of the area after midnight. This favors areas near Seminole, Gail, Lamesa and Snyder. Some of the storms in this area could be strong between midnight and 3:00am.

Elsewhere, strong winds and much cooler air will invade the South Plains Saturday night through the overnight hours.

Models show the frontal boundary tracking through Lubbock around midnight or shortly before midnight. After that, it will turn windy and much colder with lows in the 30's and 40's.

Winds may gust over 40 mph immediately behind the cold front. This may produce areas of blosing dust.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect tonight through 7:00am Sunday for the entire viewing area. Expect much cooler daytime highs in the lower to middle 60's Sunday with winds tapering off during the afternoon.

Lows in the 30's are expected Monday morning with a freeze possible especially northwest of Lubbock.

