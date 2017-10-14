Emotions rise as veterans visit memorials

Decades later, the memories are still fresh of wars from the past

The Vietnam memorial is a bitter reminder of the past and a long-awaited homecoming for sme.

"This is the first time I've been here so it's a little bit tough," Charles Findley, a Vietnam veteran, said. "I saw more soldiers that should've been given a Medal of Honor than you could ever imagine, the heroism of the American soldier is the reason his country is great."

Many are looking for their fallen comrades.



Thomas Martin/Vietnam veteran 1:12-1:22 "That man he wouldn't tell us to go up there and fight, he would be up there right beside us," Thomas Martin, a Vietnam veteran, said. "He wouldn't stay back like most of the lieutenants."

Their reflections shining over the names.

"Does it give you any sort of peace to see his name," Martin said. "oh yes it does, I'll never forget this, but I had to come & see it,"

Nearby was a tribute of the forgotten war.

"A lot of friends made, a lot of friends lost, I was glad to serve, I really was," Buzz McMillan, a Korean War veteran, said.

No matter where you served, this group is family.



"This is just wonderful especially seeing the navy & the army & the Air Force all together & having that time it's awesome," Bert Boneta, a Vietnam Air Force veteran, said. "We were in dark shadows & this validates what we did."

