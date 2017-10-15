Knife attack reported at La Quinta Inn - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Knife attack reported at La Quinta Inn

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Emergency officials respond to 601 Ave. Q after a stabbing was reported in the La Quinta Inn (Source: Eli Fierro) Emergency officials respond to 601 Ave. Q after a stabbing was reported in the La Quinta Inn (Source: Eli Fierro)
A person is handcuffed by police near the La Quinta Inn (Source: Eli Fierro) A person is handcuffed by police near the La Quinta Inn (Source: Eli Fierro)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Emergency officials are on scene at the La Quinta Inn located at 601 Ave. Q after it was reported someone may have been stabbed in or near the building.

Police have reported there was some type of conversation between the two males in one of the rooms. One of the men left the room, then came back and stabbed the other with a knife he had.

The victim had several cuts around his body and is reported to be in stable condition in a Lubbock hospital.The other person was put into police custody and could be charged with aggravated assault or aggravated robbery, that will be determined later.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Kaepernick files grievance against NFL, alleging collusion

    Kaepernick files grievance against NFL, alleging collusion

    Sunday, October 15 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-10-16 01:07:35 GMT
    Monday, October 16 2017 3:30 AM EDT2017-10-16 07:30:12 GMT

    Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL.

    Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL.

  • 276 killed in deadliest single attack in Somalia's history

    276 killed in deadliest single attack in Somalia's history

    Sunday, October 15 2017 3:57 AM EDT2017-10-15 07:57:04 GMT
    Monday, October 16 2017 3:29 AM EDT2017-10-16 07:29:38 GMT

    The United States condemned the attack, saying "such cowardly attacks reinvigorate the commitment of the United States to assist our Somali and African Union partners to combat the scourge of terrorism."

    The United States condemned the attack, saying "such cowardly attacks reinvigorate the commitment of the United States to assist our Somali and African Union partners to combat the scourge of terrorism."

  • California firefighters say they finally 'turned a corner'

    California firefighters say they finally 'turned a corner'

    Saturday, October 14 2017 3:16 AM EDT2017-10-14 07:16:39 GMT
    Monday, October 16 2017 3:09 AM EDT2017-10-16 07:09:11 GMT

    Even as an unprecedented toll of death and destruction from wildfires kept mounting, California communities were getting glimpses of heroism and humanity Firefighters made major gains against most of the blazes on Friday.

    Even as an unprecedented toll of death and destruction from wildfires kept mounting, California communities were getting glimpses of heroism and humanity Firefighters made major gains against most of the blazes on Friday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly