Knife attack reported at La Quinta Inn

Emergency officials are on scene at the La Quinta Inn located at 601 Ave. Q after it was reported someone may have been stabbed in or near the building.

Police have reported there was some type of conversation between the two males in one of the rooms. One of the men left the room, then came back and stabbed the other with a knife he had.

The victim had several cuts around his body and is reported to be in stable condition in a Lubbock hospital.The other person was put into police custody and could be charged with aggravated assault or aggravated robbery, that will be determined later.

