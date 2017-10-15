Knife attack reported at La Quinta Inn

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL.
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL.
The United States condemned the attack, saying "such cowardly attacks reinvigorate the commitment of the United States to assist our Somali and African Union partners to combat the scourge of terrorism."
The United States condemned the attack, saying "such cowardly attacks reinvigorate the commitment of the United States to assist our Somali and African Union partners to combat the scourge of terrorism."
Even as an unprecedented toll of death and destruction from wildfires kept mounting, California communities were getting glimpses of heroism and humanity Firefighters made major gains against most of the blazes on Friday.
Even as an unprecedented toll of death and destruction from wildfires kept mounting, California communities were getting glimpses of heroism and humanity Firefighters made major gains against most of the blazes on Friday.
A key moderate Republican is urging President Donald Trump to back a bipartisan Senate effort to shield consumers from rising premiums after his abrupt decision to halt federal payments to insurers.
A key moderate Republican is urging President Donald Trump to back a bipartisan Senate effort to shield consumers from rising premiums after his abrupt decision to halt federal payments to insurers.
The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival.
The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival.