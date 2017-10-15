Suspect and victim identified in weekend stabbing at La Quinta I - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Suspect and victim identified in weekend stabbing at La Quinta Inn

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Bobby Cisneros (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Bobby Cisneros (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Emergency officials respond to 601 Ave. Q after a stabbing was reported in the La Quinta Inn (Source: Eli Fierro) Emergency officials respond to 601 Ave. Q after a stabbing was reported in the La Quinta Inn (Source: Eli Fierro)
A person is handcuffed by police near the La Quinta Inn (Source: Eli Fierro) A person is handcuffed by police near the La Quinta Inn (Source: Eli Fierro)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Emergency officials were called to the La Quinta Inn at 601 Avenue Q for reports of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they found 59-year-old David Michael with multiple stab wounds.

The suspect, identified as 55-year-old Bobby Cisneros, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. He is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

The suspect is thought to be homeless and according to the police report, he walked into the hotel and asked for a cup of coffee. The report said he noticed Michael sitting in the lobby area watching television and walked over and asked him for money. When Michael told him no, Cisneros walked off into the hotel, then came straight back to Michael and began stabbing him in the back of the neck.

There was a scuffle and Michael was stabbed multiple times. The report says Cisneros kept asking for Michael's wallet, but kept stabbing him.

The victim had several cuts around his body and is reported to be in serious condition in a Lubbock hospital.

