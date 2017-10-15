I Beat Pete: Tractor Balloon Pop

The Motley County Matadors are the End Zone Team of the Week.
The Motley County Matadors are the End Zone Team of the Week.
This week’s challenge was out at the Bayer Museum of Agriculture.
This week’s challenge was out at the Bayer Museum of Agriculture.
With another collective offensive effort and four innings of perfect relief pitching, Los Angeles calmly overcame an early two-run deficit and took the first game.
With another collective offensive effort and four innings of perfect relief pitching, Los Angeles calmly overcame an early two-run deficit and took the first game.