I Beat Pete: Tractor Balloon Pop

This week’s challenge was out at the Bayer Museum of Agriculture.

The South Plains Antique Tractor Association is hosting its annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show at the Museum on Oct. 21 and 22.

Our challenge was driving a tractor they will be raffling off and trying to pop balloons on 1 to 3 inch strings with the front and back tires of the tractor.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

