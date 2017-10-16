Rollover may cause delays at Texas Tech Pkwy. and 10th Street - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Rollover may cause delays at Texas Tech Pkwy. and 10th Street

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Rollover at Texas Tech Pkwy. at 10th Street (Source: KCBD) Rollover at Texas Tech Pkwy. at 10th Street (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

One person was removed from a pickup truck after a rollover happened after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Texas Tech Parkway and 10th Street.

There is no word on the cause of the rollover or the extent of the driver's injuries.

Traffic in the area may be delayed until the cleanup is complete.

