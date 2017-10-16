Texas Tech homecoming activities 2017

Environmental pollutants are killing at least 9 million people, a toll exceeding that of war, smoking, hunger or natural disasters.
Environmental pollutants are killing at least 9 million people, a toll exceeding that of war, smoking, hunger or natural disasters.
Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the Senate to lay the groundwork for the first...
Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the Senate to lay the groundwork for the first tax overhaul in three decades.
Next year's premiums for plans sold on the health law's marketplaces are expected to increase significantly in many communities, and insurer participation is down sharply.
Next year's premiums for plans sold on the health law's marketplaces are expected to increase significantly in many communities, and insurer participation is down sharply.
This year’s homecoming theme is “Tales of Texas Tech: Published 1923” and will offer several events for students and the Lubbock community. Red Raiders are gearing up to celebrate homecoming week. This year’s homecoming will kick off Monday (Oct. 16) and end Oct. 21 with the football game against Iowa State at Jones AT&T Stadium.
This year’s homecoming theme is “Tales of Texas Tech: Published 1923” and will offer several events for students and the Lubbock community. Red Raiders are gearing up to celebrate homecoming week. This year’s homecoming will kick off Monday (Oct. 16) and end Oct. 21 with the football game against Iowa State at Jones AT&T Stadium.
KFC is officially the ruler of Twitter. Go and observe who the fast food chicken giant follows on Twitter.
KFC is officially the ruler of Twitter. Go and observe who the fast food chicken giant follows on Twitter.