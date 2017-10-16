Texas Tech homecoming activities 2017 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Texas Tech homecoming activities 2017

This year’s homecoming theme is “Tales of Texas Tech: Published 1923” and will offer several events for students and the Lubbock community.

This year’s homecoming kicked off Monday (Oct. 16) and will end Oct. 21 with the football game against Iowa State at Jones AT&T Stadium.

"Homecoming week is an important time for the Texas Tech community to come together and celebrate the university’s history and the role it plays in all of our lives," Claire Maginness, associate director of Student Union & Activities, said. "This year, the theme is a play on the story of Texas Tech through the years and invites student organizations to pick a storybook to base their theme around."

The homecoming week events include:

  • Kickoff: Noon-12:50 p.m. Monday (Oct. 16), Student Union Building (SUB) North Plaza
  • Student Organization Sing: 8 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 17), United Supermarkets Arena
  • Tamale Fest: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 18), sponsored by Cru, behind Architecture building
  • Alumni College: 6 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 18), Mckenzie-Merket Alumni Center
  • Comedy Night: 8 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 18), SUB Allen Theatre
  • Techsan Memorial: 5:30 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 19), Memorial Circle
  • Top Techsan Lunch: Noon Oct. 20, McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center, purchase tickets here
  • Rowdy Raider Rally: Noon-12:50 p.m. Oct. 20, SUB North Plaza
  • Homecoming Parade: 6 p.m. Friday (Oct. 20), Texas Tech Broadway Entrance
  • A Matador Evening: 6 p.m. Oct. 20, McKenzie Merket Alumni Center. Purchase tickets here
  • Pep Rally and Bonfire: 8 p.m. Friday (Oct. 20), Urbanovsky Park
  • RaiderGate: 7 a.m. Oct. 21, R-1 Parking Lot, 15th Street and Detroit Avenue
  • Frazier Pregame Party: 8 a.m. Oct. 21, Frazier Alumni Pavilion
  • Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Football Game: 11 a.m. Oct. 21, Jones AT&T Stadium

In the event of inclement weather, the parade and bonfire will be canceled.

Here is a map of the parade route:

For a full schedule of events, visit the Texas Tech homecoming website.

