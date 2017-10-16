TTU prepares for homecoming week before game against Iowa State

This year’s homecoming theme is “Tales of Texas Tech: Published 1923” and will offer several events for students and the Lubbock community.

Red Raiders are gearing up to celebrate homecoming week.

This year’s homecoming will kick off Monday (Oct. 16) and end Oct. 21 with the football game against Iowa State at Jones AT&T Stadium.

During Texas Tech University’s homecoming, themed "Tales of Texas Tech: Published 1923," the university will host several events for students, alumni and the Lubbock community to participate in, all based around the theme.

"Homecoming week is an important time for the Texas Tech community to come together and celebrate the university’s history and the role it plays in all of our lives," Claire Maginness, associate director of Student Union & Activities, said. "This year, the theme is a play on the story of Texas Tech through the years and invites student organizations to pick a storybook to base their theme around."

The homecoming week events include:

Kickoff: Noon-12:50 p.m. Monday (Oct. 16), Student Union Building (SUB) North Plaza

Student Organization Sing: 8 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 17), United Supermarkets Arena

Tamale Fest: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 18), sponsored by Cru, behind Architecture building

Alumni College: 6 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 18), Mckenzie-Merket Alumni Center

Comedy Night: 8 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 18), SUB Allen Theatre

Techsan Memorial: 5:30 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 19), Memorial Circle

Top Techsan Lunch: Noon Oct. 20, McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center, purchase tickets here

Rowdy Raider Rally: Noon-12:50 p.m. Oct. 20, SUB North Plaza

Homecoming Parade: 6 p.m. Friday (Oct. 20), Texas Tech Broadway Entrance

A Matador Evening: 6 p.m. Oct. 20, McKenzie Merket Alumni Center. Purchase tickets here

Pep Rally and Bonfire: 8 p.m. Friday (Oct. 20), Urbanovsky Park

RaiderGate: 7 a.m. Oct. 21, R-1 Parking Lot, 15th Street and Detroit Avenue

Frazier Pregame Party: 8 a.m. Oct. 21, Frazier Alumni Pavilion

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Football Game: 11 a.m. Oct. 21, Jones AT&T Stadium

In the event of inclement weather, the parade and bonfire will be cancelled.

For a full schedule of events, visit the Texas Tech homecoming website.