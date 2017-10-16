Alpha Kappa Alpha donates 1,908 pounds of food to South Plains - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Alpha Kappa Alpha donates 1,908 pounds of food to South Plains Food Bank

Posted by KCBD Staff
Connect
AKA donates 1,908 pounds of food to South Plains Food Bank (Source: KCBD) AKA donates 1,908 pounds of food to South Plains Food Bank (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

In honor of National Childhood Hunger Day, the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, along with their community partner, Rising Star Baptist Church Stephen Starch Food Box Ministry, donated 1,908 food items during a news conference at the South Plains Food Bank, Monday, October 16, 2017 at 10 a.m.

The number 1,908 represents the significant and historical year that the organization was founded.

AKA's goal is to engage in strengthening families by helping to eradicate childhood hunger through the provision of a noteworthy amount of food items, believing that stronger families work together to create stronger communities.

"Over 29,000 children suffer from hunger in the South Plains community," said David Weaver, CEO of the South Plains Food Bank. "Organizations like Alpha Kappa Alpha, who have a mission to address issues such as hunger, are very valuable to the food bank. We are grateful for their service and dedication to help feed our kids and fuel our future."

The South Plains Food Bank is excited to partner with Alpha Kappa Alpha to help end hunger, give hope and enrich lives for those less fortunate in our community. 

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Better weather gives leg up to crews on California wildfires

    Better weather gives leg up to crews on California wildfires

    Monday, October 16 2017 3:08 AM EDT2017-10-16 07:08:10 GMT
    Monday, October 16 2017 7:14 PM EDT2017-10-16 23:14:26 GMT

    While the danger from the deadliest, most destructive cluster of blazes in California history was far from over, the smoky skies started to clear in some places.

    While the danger from the deadliest, most destructive cluster of blazes in California history was far from over, the smoky skies started to clear in some places.

  • Women ID as assault, harassment victims with 'me too' tweets

    Women ID as assault, harassment victims with 'me too' tweets

    Monday, October 16 2017 7:37 AM EDT2017-10-16 11:37:54 GMT
    Monday, October 16 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-10-16 23:11:00 GMT
    Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.
    Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

  • Las Vegas tourism sees changes in aftermath of shooting

    Las Vegas tourism sees changes in aftermath of shooting

    Sunday, October 15 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-10-15 15:07:17 GMT
    Monday, October 16 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-10-16 23:10:48 GMT

    The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival.

    The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival.

    •   
Powered by Frankly