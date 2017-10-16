Lubbock police searching for person of interest in Domingo murde - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock police searching for person of interest in Domingo murder case

Provided by Lubbock Police Department Provided by Lubbock Police Department
Provided by Lubbock Police Department Provided by Lubbock Police Department
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Two suspects in the murder of 49-year-old Anthony Domingo are in custody, but police are still searching for a person of interest in the case.

Anthony Domingo was found dead after being stabbed in the chest near the Garden Apartments on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Dwayne Weston, 44, and Tracy Ware, 46, have already been arrested and charged with the murder, but police are searching for the man who may have been driving. His photo and a picture of his vehicle have been included in this story.

Tracy Ware, 45, of Lubbock was contacted by police in a high crime area of Richardson, TX and was found to be in possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 9.

He was arrested and charged with second degree manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, failure to ID as a fugitive. He was also arrested on a TDCJ parole violation warrant and a LCSO felony murder warrant.

Dwayne Weston, 44, was arrested on a robbery charge related to the case shortly after the murder, according to LPD.

Anyone with information on this Hispanic male is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Better weather gives leg up to crews on California wildfires

    Better weather gives leg up to crews on California wildfires

    Monday, October 16 2017 3:08 AM EDT2017-10-16 07:08:10 GMT
    Monday, October 16 2017 7:14 PM EDT2017-10-16 23:14:26 GMT

    While the danger from the deadliest, most destructive cluster of blazes in California history was far from over, the smoky skies started to clear in some places.

    While the danger from the deadliest, most destructive cluster of blazes in California history was far from over, the smoky skies started to clear in some places.

  • Women ID as assault, harassment victims with 'me too' tweets

    Women ID as assault, harassment victims with 'me too' tweets

    Monday, October 16 2017 7:37 AM EDT2017-10-16 11:37:54 GMT
    Monday, October 16 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-10-16 23:11:00 GMT
    Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.
    Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

  • Las Vegas tourism sees changes in aftermath of shooting

    Las Vegas tourism sees changes in aftermath of shooting

    Sunday, October 15 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-10-15 15:07:17 GMT
    Monday, October 16 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-10-16 23:10:48 GMT

    The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival.

    The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival.

    •   
Powered by Frankly