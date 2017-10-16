Lubbock police searching for person of interest in Domingo murder case

Two suspects in the murder of 49-year-old Anthony Domingo are in custody, but police are still searching for a person of interest in the case.

Anthony Domingo was found dead after being stabbed in the chest near the Garden Apartments on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Dwayne Weston, 44, and Tracy Ware, 46, have already been arrested and charged with the murder, but police are searching for the man who may have been driving. His photo and a picture of his vehicle have been included in this story.

Tracy Ware, 45, of Lubbock was contacted by police in a high crime area of Richardson, TX and was found to be in possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 9.

He was arrested and charged with second degree manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, failure to ID as a fugitive. He was also arrested on a TDCJ parole violation warrant and a LCSO felony murder warrant.

Dwayne Weston, 44, was arrested on a robbery charge related to the case shortly after the murder, according to LPD.

Anyone with information on this Hispanic male is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.