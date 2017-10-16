Family of accused Texas Tech officer shooter releases statement

A week after a Texas Tech police officer was gunned down inside the Texas Tech Police Department headquarters, the family of the accused shooter has released a statement.

Hollis A. Daniels, 19, has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $5 million bond. On top of the capital murder charge, Daniels is now facing federal gun charges. A federal grand jury charged him with possession of a stolen firearm.

On the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017,

The Hollis Daniels family wishes to express its deepest sorrow, unimaginable grief, and heartfelt sympathy for all those affected by the death of Officer Floyd East, Jr.. Officer East was a dedicated police officer who selflessly served others, and his death is a devastating loss for all. In this time of unimaginable pain, loss, and heartbreak, our thoughts and prayers go out to Officer East's family, friends and colleagues, and every person whose life has been touched by this senseless and unspeakable tragedy. -Chuck Lanehart, spokesman for Hollis Daniels family

The officer, 48-year-old Floyd East, Jr. Officer East has been with the TTU Police Department since 2014, but had only been on the Lubbock campus since May 1, 2017.

Texas Tech police responded to a report of a student who was acting erratically who was said to be in possession of a weapon according to reports.

Texas Tech police made a student welfare check at the Talkington Residence Hall late Monday afternoon. When the officers entered Hollis', officers found evidence of drug paraphernalia.

Daniels was arrested and taken to the Texas Tech Police Department.

"During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and fatally shot Officer East," Texas Tech Police Department Chief Kyle Bonath said. "The suspect fled on foot and was later apprehended by TTPD near the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum."

The warrant for Daniels states that he was in the Texas Tech Police Department briefing room with Officer East and he was not wearing handcuffs. A corporal heard a bang and ran into the room. Officer East was found with an apparent gunshot wound but Daniels was no longer in the room. A .45 caliber RP shell casing was found near the officer who was shot. The corporal reported that the officer's body camera was missing but that the officer's firearm was still in his holster.

