Lubbock drops to 37 degrees Monday morning; cool temps continue

Lubbock officially dropped to 37 degrees at Lubbock International Airport Monday morning. Frost was observed in the Lubbock area.

Only two locations reported freezing temperatures via the Texas Tech Mesonet. Muleshoe was 31 degrees and Levelland reported 32 degrees.

Temperatures remain cooler than normal across West Texas Monday afternoon. Most areas are in the upper 60's to lower 70's across the viewing area. Low humidity for most of us.

COLD AGAIN TONIGHT:

Clear skies should allow for another chilly night across West Texas. Temperatures between 35 and 40 degrees are expected if the wind speeds remain low. A southwest wind may keep us in the 40's, so another close call for frost in some locations, mainly northwest of Lubbock.

WARMER TUESDAY:

Models are in agreement for sunshine and warmer weather conditions Tuesday. Look for highs in the upper 70's to lower 80's. Southwest winds return at 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts over 25 mph. Low humidity and no rainfall.

WEDNESDAY COOL FRONT

Models show a weak front passing through the area Wednesday with slightly cooler daytimehighs in the 70's.

SHOWER CHANCES FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY:

Models show a chance of showers Friday through Sunday. Timing will be difficult, but favors Saturday night when a cold front tracks across the area.

COOLER SATURDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY:

A decent cold front brings a chance of showers and storms Saturday evening followed by gusty winds and cooler temperatures Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.