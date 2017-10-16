DPS to review TTU campus safety, security policies and practices following shooting

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

President Lawrence Schovanec has announced that the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will conduct a review of Texas Tech University campus safety and security policies and practices, following the death of Texas Tech Police Department Officer Floyd East Jr. last week.

"Safety and security are the highest priorities of Texas Tech University and the Texas Tech University System," Schovanec said. "This was a tragic event for everyone affiliated with Texas Tech University, and it is appropriate that we conduct a post-review process to ensure we continue to provide a safe environment for the entire campus community."

Officials believe 19-year-old Hollis A. Daniels is responsible for fatally shooting 48-year-old Texas Tech police officer Floyd East Jr. on Monday, October 9, 2017 inside Texas Tech Police Department headquarters.

Daniels has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $5 million bond.

On top of the capital murder charge, Daniels is also facing a felony charge of possession of a stolen firearm.

The firearm was reported stolen around 1 a.m. the morning of the deadly shooting.

A police report states the accused shooter, Hollis Daniels also threatened to kill the person he allegedly stole the gun from.

When responding to that call, Lubbock police officers said they spotted the vehicle matching the suspect’s vehicle description near 19th and Elkhart at 1:18 a.m. on Monday.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Daniels, was searched, but officers reported they did not locate a firearm. According to the police report, Daniels denied having a firearm in his possession, and denied Lubbock Police officers’ request to search his vehicle. According to Lubbock Police Chief Greg Stevens, officers did not have enough probable cause to search Daniels’ vehicle or to detain him, so officers released him.

A couple of hours after that stop, a shot was heard coming from Daniels' dorm room. We are told some time after that, a resident reported hearing a shot to police. That was one of the calls that prompted the welfare check.

Texas Tech police made a student welfare check at the Talkington Residence Hall late Monday afternoon. When the officers entered the Daniels’ dorm room, they reported finding evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The student was then patted down and placed under arrest, according to officials. He was then taken to the Texas Tech Police Department headquarters.

The warrant states Daniels was uncuffed in the Texas Tech Police Department briefing room with Officer East A corporal heard a bang and ran into the room. Officer East was found with an apparent gunshot wound but Daniels was no longer in the room. A .45 caliber RP shell casing was found near the officer who was shot. The corporal reported that the officer's body camera was missing but that the officer's firearm was still in his holster.

The shot that killed East was reported at 7:45 p.m.

The campus and University Medical Center were placed on lockdown.

Multiple agencies responded to the campus and located Daniels near the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum.

Officers took him into custody at 9:28 p.m. according to officials with the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office. According to the warrant, Daniels told the officers: "I'm the one that shot your friend." He also told officers that he "f***** up" and "did something illogical."

The suspect's firearm and the officer's body camera were both found near where Daniels was caught and arrested.

