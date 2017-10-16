Crews working to repair water line rupture at 4th and MLK

While the danger from the deadliest, most destructive cluster of blazes in California history was far from over, the smoky skies started to clear in some places.
The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival.
President Lawrence Schovanec has announced that the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will conduct a review of the Texas Tech University campus safety and security policies and practices, following the death of Texas Tech Police Department Officer Floyd East Jr. last week.
City of Lubbock Pipeline Maintenance Crews are working to repair a ruptured water line at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 4th Street, just south of Parkway Drive. A private contractor struck the line Monday afternoon.
