Crews working to repair water line rupture at 4th and MLK

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

City of Lubbock Pipeline Maintenance Crews are working to repair a ruptured water line at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 4th Street, just south of Parkway Drive. A private contractor struck the line Monday afternoon. Traffic is being detoured around the work area.

The water line rupture has not interrupted service for any customers at this time. Crews are working to isolate the leak and maintain service during the repair.

Drivers are asked to use caution if driving near the work zone and to seek alternate routes if possible.

