Red Raiders slated for prime time kickoff against Oklahoma

For the third time this season, Texas Tech has been selected for a prime time game.
When the Red Raiders hit the road to face Oklahoma, kickoff from Gaylord Family – Memorial Stadium is slated for 7 p.m.
The game will be televised on either ABC or ESPN 2, either way the game will be seen by the entire nation.
The last time Texas Tech played the Sooners on the road in prime time was back in 2011, where the Red Raiders outlasted Oklahoma, 41-38.
