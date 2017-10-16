Authorities release cause of death for body found on side of roa - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Authorities release cause of death for body found on side of road in Ropesville

ROPESVILLE, TX (KCBD) -

The Hockley County Sheriff's Office received a report of a dead body found lying on the side of the road in Ropesville on Monday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:50 p.m. The body of a man was found on Quail Road near Tiger Road.

Hockley County authorities say this death has been ruled a suicide as of Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

