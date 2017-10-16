Body found on side of road in Ropesville on Monday afternoon

The Hockley County Sheriff's Office received a report of a dead body found lying on the side of the road in Ropesville on Monday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:50 p.m. The body of a man was found on Quail Road near Tiger Road.

Authorities are calling this an "unattended death" until pathology results can come back.

Next of kin have been notified but authorities will not be releasing the name or cause of death until those pathology results come back.

The exact manner and cause of death may not be known until after the formal autopsy.

The scene is clear as of Monday evening.

