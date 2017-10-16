TTU Theater and Dance students perform tribute for Officer East

The Texas Tech School of Theater and Dance paid tribute to the Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr., and his family in a performance on Monday afternoon.

“We really felt like we needed to give back and that we needed to do something for Officer Floyd’s family and the Texas Tech Police Department," said Amelia Famularo, senior dance major.

The students came up with the idea of a performance on their own to send an important message.

“Their message is primarily one of community, hope, and recovery. The idea that we’re a very tight knit community. We support each other and there’s a lot of love and hope in Texas Tech and in Lubbock,” said Ali Duffy, Associate Professor of Dance.

Using this as a tribute and a way to bring out their own emotions.

“From what I understand it’s really making them feel better and helping the cope with the events of what happened,” said Duffy.

“At the end of the day when words can’t speak movement and art will always help healing and show that community is the most important thing,” said Famularo.

Showing their love to the family of officer east and their appreciation for the others that serve.

“We’re so blessed to be a part of Texas Tech and be family to the Texas Tech Police Department,” said Famularo.

A memorial and funeral services for Officer East will be Tuesday, October 16th in El Paso, TX.

