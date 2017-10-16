LCU softball player recovering after serious car wreck

LCU softball player, Jordan Wehr is in serious condition at UMC after a car accident in Dalhart, TX, while returning from a Fall Break trip in Colorado.

Wehr transferred from Phoenix College to LCU in the Fall of this current semester.

Head Coach Daren Hays says she had no problem fitting in with the team.

"She came in and a lot of times new kids have a hard time fitting in, but her personality, she's someone that you look forward to being around every day. She's very upbeat and positive - a great teammate and an extremely hard worker," Hays said.

An LCU alum was the first person to come up on the accident and she immediately tried to help, getting Jordan's name and information. She was able to find out Wehr was a softball player at LCU and let the LCU staff know.

Wehr's car was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

"By the time she was airlifted here, we knew what had happened. Then the next day I was sitting with mom and she said I got a box from somebody that said 'I held your hand on the side of the road until help came' and it was from her," Hays said.

Since the accident, her teammates have stepped up to help Jordan and her family any way they can.

Wehr's dog, Lilly, was with her during the accident and is currently missing.

A picture of the dog is being shared on social media in hopes that someone can find her.

Wehr's teammates say they would really like to find Lilly because she is a dog lover.

Teammates will be hosting a Homerun Derby for Wehr on Oct. 29. It will be a home run derby at the LCU softball field and it's open to the public.

There's also been a GoFundMe account set up to help with medical costs.

GOFUNDME: Jordan Wehr Medical Bills

