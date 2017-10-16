LCU softball player recovering after serious car wreck

The fires, the deadliest cluster in California history, have killed at least 41 people and destroyed nearly 6,000 homes.
Two leading senators say they have the "basic outlines" of a bipartisan deal to resume payments to health insurers that President Donald Trump has blocked.
Trump stirs a nest by claiming predecessors did not sufficiently honor military dead, draws heated responses.
A judge in Hawaii has blocked the latest version of the Trump administration travel ban just hours before it was set to take effect.
