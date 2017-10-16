LCU students gather in prayer for softball player critically inj - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LCU students gather in prayer for softball player critically injured in wreck

Jordan Wehr (Source: Go Fund Me) Jordan Wehr (Source: Go Fund Me)
Source: LCU Facebook Source: LCU Facebook
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

LCU students gathered at the Fountains on the Mall Monday to pray for softball player Jordan Wehr, who was critically injured in a car accident while returning from Fall break.

The LCU Athletics Department will be holding a meeting on Tuesday.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

GOFUNDME: Jordan Wehr Medical Bills

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly