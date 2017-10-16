LCU students gather in prayer for softball player critically injured in wreck

North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".
Memorial services and the funeral for Texas Tech police officer Floyd East Jr. will be held in El Paso on Tuesday.
Memorial services and the funeral for Texas Tech police officer Floyd East Jr. will be held in El Paso on Tuesday.
While the danger from the deadliest, most destructive cluster of blazes in California history was far from over, the smoky skies started to clear in some places.
While the danger from the deadliest, most destructive cluster of blazes in California history was far from over, the smoky skies started to clear in some places.
Construction workers finally heard his cries for help and called rescuers.
Construction workers finally heard his cries for help and called rescuers.