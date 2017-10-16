Coach Kingsbury calls for focus on field goal unit

Through six games this season, the Texas Tech field goal unit has gone 6-12.

Last week was their worst performance of the year, where they went 0-3 against West Virginia, missing a 43-yard, 23-yard, and 37-yard field goal.

After that performance, Red Raider head football coach Kliff Kingsbury called for competition this week in the post-game press conference.

“You can't do that and win on the road. So, we will re-evaluate it this week,” Texas Tech head football coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “We have a couple legs on this team, and see who can put it through. We have to figure it out, create some competition and figure out someone who can make it.”

