Warmer temps returning Tuesday

After another chilly start to the day, it will be a very nice afternoon on Tuesday.

With south winds, plenty of sun and high pressure look for a high temp of 80 degrees in Lubbock. In fact, most of the region will experience highs from 78 to 81 degrees across the South Plains on Tuesday.

Temps will climb a little more on Wednesday with more sun and a south breeze. You can expect 85 degrees for the afternoon max temp on Tuesday. Winds will continue from the southwest at speeds of 15 to 25 mph.

Nighttime lows will stay between 48 to 55 degrees through the week.

It looks like a chance for some storms will return on Friday night and again Saturday afternoon extending into early Sunday.

