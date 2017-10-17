Police searching for suspects in early morning armed robbery - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Police searching for suspects in early morning armed robbery

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Valero, 2017 50th Street (Source: Google Earth) Valero, 2017 50th Street (Source: Google Earth)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock Police are searching for two suspects they say are involved in an armed robbery in central Lubbock early Tuesday morning.

According to police scanner traffic, two men wearing masks robbed the Valero convenience store at 2017 50th Street around 3:30 Tuesday morning.

The men are reportedly armed with a knife and were last seen running south. 

If you have any information you are asked to contact police. 

