1 adult displaced by house fire at 56th St & Magnolia Ave

A Lubbock homeowner is safe after a fire started in his living room around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the home at 5603 Magnolia Avenue and found flames coming from the house. The homeowner was on the scene and told KCBD he was the only one inside the home at the time with his two dogs, and he is okay. One dog was with him and he believes the other ran off during the fire.

Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the home.

Fire officials say the blaze started in the living room, caused by an improperly installed fireplace.

Damage was confined to the living room. There were no injuries, but the homeowner has been displaced.

