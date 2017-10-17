Crews on scene of house fire at 56th St & Magnolia Ave - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Crews on scene of house fire at 56th St & Magnolia Ave

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
56th Street & Magnolia Avenue (Source: Jenna Siffringer, KCBD) 56th Street & Magnolia Avenue (Source: Jenna Siffringer, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A Lubbock homeowner is safe after a fire started in his home around 7:00 Tuesday morning.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the home at 5603 Magnolia Avenue and found flames coming from the house. The homeowner was on the scene and told KCBD he was the only one inside the home at the time with his two dogs, and he is okay. One dog was with him and he believes the other ran off during the fire. 

The homeowner says he believes the fire started near the fire place. He also says there is extensive damage to the home. 

Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the home. 

