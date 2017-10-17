Solid Waste rates raised due to operating costs

As of October 1, 2017 the City of Lubbock has adjusted its solid waste rate structure. The residential rate has increased by one dollar. Residential customers are charged a flat rate each month for garbage collection. The amended monthly residential charge is $16.25 plus any applicable state or federal fee or surcharge. The residential solid waste rate was $15.25.

The costs for commercial properties will vary, based on their selected container, number of containers and selected service. The amended commercial rates for a two cubic yard container is $43.23, a three cubic yard container is $64.08, a four cubic yard container is $84.93, a six cubic yard container is $122.95 and an eight cubic yard container is $160.97 – plus any applicable state or federal fee or surcharge.

This shall be the minimum assessment and any additional charges for extra pickups, extra service or extra containers which are now or may in the future be assess shall be in addition to the charge.

The rate has remained the same for several years but operating costs have increased. The cost increases include fuel, machinery maintenance, existing programs, such as household hazardous waste program, citizen convenience stations which includes the bulky item recycling program.

The last residential and commercial refuse rate increase was approved in 2010.

