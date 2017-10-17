One Guy Pizza hosting fundraiser Thursday for fallen Texas Tech officer

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

One Guy Pizza, located at 1101 University Avenue in Lubbock, is holding a fundraiser Thursday, October 19th, for the family of Officer Floyd East, Junior.

Officer East was shot and killed at the Texas Tech Police station on Monday, October 9th.

Half of the proceeds from Thursday will be donated to the family. The owner, Joe Felicia, is a former law enforcement officer. One Guy Pizza asks that everyone stop by for lunch or dinner between 11:00 am and 10:00 pm to help.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.