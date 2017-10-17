WV corrections trainee fired, accused of sending racist message to TTU player

Officials tell us a probationary employee in training with the West Virginia Department of Corrections has been dismissed, accused of sending a racist message to a Texas Tech football player on Facebook.

Lawrence Messina, Communications Director for West Virginia's Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, confirms that Brandon King has been fired after five weeks into his training program. Messina says he would have been a full time employee on Friday.

Texas Tech Wide Receiver T.J. Vasher tweeted out a screenshot of the racist message sent from King's account. It read, "State of West Virginia hates your team, especially a n----- filled team."

The tweet has been removed as of Tuesday.

In recent Facebook comments, Brandon King says he was at work during the time the offensive message was sent and that it did not come from him.

