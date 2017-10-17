Jeff Dunham coming to Lubbock Municipal Auditorium on Friday, Nov. 3

Provided by Jeff Dunham tour

Record-breaking, global comedy superstar, Jeff Dunham, is bringing his cast of characters on the road this fall through spring 2018 as America's favorite ventriloquist tours North America on his 60-city Passively Aggressive tour. Tickets on sale now at jeffdunham.com.

Dunham just released his latest standup special, Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster, on Netflix this month. The special features Dunham along with his ill-behaved and slightly demented posse of characters for a gleeful skewering of family and politics. Dunham and his famous cohorts Walter, Achmed the Dead Terrorist, Bubba J, and Peanut also consider what a new member to their already dysfunctional family could mean, putting the ‘relative' in Relative Disaster.

Dunham, a Guinness World Record holder for "Most Tickets Sold for a Stand-up Comedy Tour," has built an entertainment empire over years of non-stop touring and innovation. With over a million YouTube subscribers amassing over a billion views, he has carved out his own unique space in the comedy world leading to record-breaking viewership with his comedy specials on Comedy Central and NBC. His 2015 standup special, Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood, debuted on NBC Primetime in the fall and ranked as the time period's top non-sports program on the Big 4 in every key measure.

After taping Relative Disaster in Dublin, Ireland, Dunham returned to the U.S. and has continued selling out arenas across the country on his Perfectly Unbalanced Tour.

And finally, adding to an amazing list of recent accomplishments, Dunham's contribution to the world of show business and comedy will be recognized on Thursday, September 21 when he receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, commemorating over two decades of superstardom. Said Dunham recently, "When I moved to Los Angeles in 1988 with a car full of clothes and a couple of dummies, never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that one day I would be tripping over my own star on the Walk of Fame. It's truly fantastic and a great honor; I just hope it's not in front of an adult store. Okay, actually, that would be hilarious."

2017-2018's Passively Aggressive tour stops:

11/1&2 Abraham Chavez Theatre in El Paso, TX*

11/3 Municipal Auditorium in Lubbock, TX*

11/4 Memorial Auditorium Wichita Falls, TX*

11/8&9 McAllen PAC in McAllen, TX*

11/10&11 Selena Auditorium in Corpus Christi, TX*

11/30 & 12/1 Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, UT+

12/2 Reno Events in Reno, NV +

12/3 Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, CA+

12/6 The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV*

12/28 Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN**

12/29 First Ontario Centre in Hamilton, ON **

12/30 Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA**

12/31 Giant Center in Hershey, PA**

1/10 US Cellular in Cedar Rapids, IA**

1/11 Resch Center in Green Bay, WI**

1/12 Alliant Energy Center in Madison, WI**

1/13 Civic Center in Peoria, IL**

1/14 Nutter Center in Dayton, OH**

1/24 Budweiser Gardens in London, ON**

1/25 Huntington Center in Toledo, OH**

1/26 Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI**

1/27 BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL**

1/28 Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH**

2/7 Times Union Center in Albany, NY**

2/8 Agganis Arena in Boston, MA**

2/9 SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH**

2/10 Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD**

2/11 Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, PA**

2/14 PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA**

2/15 Santander Arena in Reading, PA**

2/16 Prudential Center in Newark, NJ**

2/17 Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, RI**

2/18 Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, ME**

2/28 Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA^

3/1 Valley View Casino in San Diego, CA^

3/3 Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, CA^

3/7 SAP Center in San Jose, CA^

3/8 Moda Center in Portland, OR^

3/9 Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, WA^

3/10 Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA^

3/11 Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, BC^

3/21 Bell MTS Center in Winnipeg, MB^

3/22 Mosaic Place in Moose Jaw, SK^

3/23 Rogers Place in Edmonton, AL^

3/24 Canalta Centre in Medicine Hat, AL^

3/25 ENMAX Centrium in Red Deer, AL^

4/4 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, CO^

4/5 Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, CO^

4/6 United Wireless Arena in Dodge City, KS^

4/7 CenturyLink Center Omaha in Omaha, NE^

4/8 Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA^

4/18 KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY^

4/19 KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY^

4/20 Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN^

4/21 Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC^

4/22 Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, FL^

4/26 Germain Arena in Estero, FL^^

4/27 Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL ^^

4/28 BB&T Center in Sunrise, FL^^

4/29 Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL^^

5/5 The Greek in Los Angeles, CA^^

*Tickets go on sale on 9/22

**Tickets go on sale on 9/25

+Tickets go on sale on 10/2

^Tickets go on sale 11/6

^^Tickets go on sale 11/17

Showtime: Fri. 7:00PM / Tickets: $53 / For Tickets Call: 806-775-2242

Visit: https://ticketing.axs.com/PickASection.aspx?t=E1E2DA048D515792287C6BF&og=-1

The Municipal Auditorium is located at 2720 Drive of Champions Lubbock, TX 79409