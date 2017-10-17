Consider This: Your generosity sends West Texas veterans on 7th annual Honor Flight

Last weekend your donations paid the way for more than 80 West Texas veterans to see Washington, D.C. They were the guests of The Texas South Plains Honor Flight.

This is the Honor Flight's seventh year and KCBD has been with them since day one. Together with your support, we are able to send these soldiers to see the monuments that were built in their honor.

Many of them seeing the capital and monuments for the first time.

For our employees who travel with the Honor Flight, words are not sufficient to express what it means to watch a Vietnam soldier find the names of his friends on the wall at the Vietnam War Memorial.

Your generosity allows these veterans to travel and see the sights with other veterans. Many of them are only comfortable talking about their experiences with another person who has been there.

That's why we support the Honor Flight, and why we travel with our veterans. We want to share with you the faces, the tears and the joy, that your gifts bring.

Consider this...these veterans have earned our thanks and honor.

And I thank you, our viewers, who supported the Honor Flight and who join with us in giving honor to those for whom honor is due.

We want to know what you think. Voice your opinion by commenting below, by e-mailing us at considerthis@kcbd.com or by writing us at:

KCBD-TV Attn: Consider This

5600 Avenue A

Lubbock, TX 79404

'Consider This' is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.