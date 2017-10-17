Abernathy man arrested, charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle, assault on public servant

18-year-old Daniel Curtis Welch was put behind bars on Tuesday, charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and aggravated assault against a public servant.

Representatives from the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office tell us they responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of 62nd & Utica on Tuesday morning around 7 a.m.

Deputies located the vehicle and attempted to make contact with the driver.

LSO says Welch evaded and swerved, trying to strike a marked patrol unit with a deputy inside. Welch was apprehended in the 4400 block of 62nd near Quaker where the vehicle hit a parked car.

