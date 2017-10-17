4 men charged with meth possession after fight in Lamb County

Four men remain in the Lamb County jail Tuesday evening following their Saturday arrest for methamphetamine possession following a fight.

Littlefield Police chief Ross Hester says the arrest took place at the Plains Motel following a 911 call.

Police say the four men had been in a fight inside one of the rooms.

Police and Lamb County Sheriff's deputies found more than 66 grams of liquid and crystal meth, along with drug paraphernalia and a number of stolen items in the room.

The men were booked into the Lamb County Jail, no bond information was available as of Tuesday night.

