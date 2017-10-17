Covenant Medical Center receives recognition from Healthgrades

A commonly promoted exercise purported to help a woman control a leaky bladder probably isn't effective, experts say.
Surgery is the main treatment for melanoma -- a dangerous form of skin cancer -- but a patient's insurance could affect whether or not that cancer is quickly removed, new research suggests.
Differences in insurance are a major reason why black women are more likely to die of breast cancer than white women in the United States, a new study contends.
The active ingredient in "magic mushrooms" may help patients with tough-to-treat depression, a new study suggests.
Change your lifestyle, change your life span.
Waiters, contractors and other employees of America's small businesses are more likely to miss out on cancer screening, mostly because of a lack of insurance, new research shows.
Dance classes may beat traditional exercise when it comes to improving older adults' balance -- and it might enhance brain areas related to memory and learning along the way.
