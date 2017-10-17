Covenant Medical Center receives recognition from Healthgrades

Provided by Covenant Health System

Covenant Health today (Oct. 17) announced that Covenant Medical Center has received the most five-star ratings of any hospital in Lubbock and region*. In addition to the overall recognition, Covenant Medical Center received five-star ratings for the quality of clinical procedures in the following areas: orthopedics, gastrointestinal, cardiac and vascular as well as one Best Hospitals ranking and several top 5-10 percent in the nation rankings.

The complete list of updated and correct ratings from Healthgrades for Covenant Medical Center (CMC) is as follows:

Vascular

One of America's 50 Best Hospitals for Vascular Surgery for 2018.

Recipient of the Healthgrades 2018 Vascular Surgery Excellence Award™

Named Among the Top 5% in the Nation for Vascular Surgery in 2018

Named Among the Top 10% in the Nation for Vascular Surgery in 2018

Five-Star Recipient for Carotid Surgery in 2018

Cardiac

Five-Star Recipient for Valve Surgery in 2018

Five-Star Recipient for Pacemaker Procedures in 2018

Orthopedics

Five-Star Recipient for Hip Fracture Treatment for six Years in a Row (2013-2018)

Gastrointestinal

Five-Star Recipient for Gallbladder Removal Surgery for two Years in a Row (2017-2018)

The ratings above were updated by Healthgrades with the following corrections:

Due to a data error by Healthgrades, the 5-star rating for prostate removal surgery has been updated and prostate removal surgery is now 3-star which is ‘on target or at expectation.'

A 5-star rating for gallbladder removal surgery is added, for the second consecutive year.

In vascular services, the rating increased from 3-star to 5-star in Carotid Surgery

Covenant Medical Center also has achieved One of America's 50 Best Hospitals for Vascular Surgery for 2018.

"Being recognized for outstanding quality of care is the best award we could possibly receive," said Dr. Craig Rhyne, regional chief medical officer of Covenant Health. "We are continuously striving to achieve clinical excellence, and recognition such as this helps us realize our tireless efforts and constant strides for excellence are making a difference for the lives of our patients."

"I am incredibly proud and humbled by the five-star ratings, and I want to thank our medical staff and caregivers for their tireless effort in delivering not only superior quality care but personalized, compassionate care that our patients have come to know and trust," said Walt Cathey, president of Covenant Medical Center.

"We are extremely pleased with the superior quality scores including one of America's 50 Best Hospital ratings from Healthgrades", said Dr. Paul Walter, Cardiologist and Vice President for Cardiac Services. "The ratings reflect not only our ongoing effort to achieve excellence, but it validates the trust by patients across the region that Covenant Heart and Vascular Institute at CMC is the destination for the best and most comprehensive care."

The achievements are part of new findings and data released recently on Healthgrades.com and in the Healthgrades 2018 Report to the Nation. This annual report assesses the quality of care provided by the nation's hospitals, based on objective clinical outcomes measures. A five-star rating indicates that Covenant Medical Center's clinical outcomes are statistically significantly better than expected when treating the condition or performing the procedure being evaluated.

For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 5,000 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide, assessing hospital performance relative to each of 32 common conditions and procedures. Healthgrades recognizes a hospital's quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected) and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected) categories.

The complete Healthgrades 2018 Report to the Nation and detailed study methodology can be found at www.healthgrades.com/quality.

* Region is Lubbock, Texas

**Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2014 through 2016 and represent 3-year estimates for Medicare patients only.