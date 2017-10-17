UMC presents portrait of late child to family

October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

One in four pregnancies end in loss.

On Tuesday, UMC child life specialists presented a child portrait to a family who lost their son to cancer.

This is the first portrait done by local artist Brent Anderson, funded by a new endowment to fund child life specialists and the children's hospital.

Child life specialists help teach different coping techniques for those who have lost a loved one

"It's really cool to see the things we can do with families during such hard times. We're thankful for our job and we're thankful that we're able to provide these things. We're not able to do that without support," said Child Life Specialist, Sarah Simmons.

Child life specialists help children understand medical procedures and experiences through dolls, books, and play

They also provide support and educational material to families.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.