KliffNotes: Heading into the Iowa State game

The Red Raiders are coming off a heartbreaking loss to West Virginia, where the Red Raiders gave up 22 unanswered points to the Mountaineers in the fourth quarter.

Coach Kingsbury knows that nothing went right on all three sides of the ball, in the most pivotal time of the game.

"The other day, it was in a crucial situation on both sides of the football," Texas Tech head football coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "Really all three phases. You can't miss field goals, and then when it swings like that, somebody has to the go step up and make a play, and they were making all the big-time catches over our guys, and offensively we weren't executing, weren't throwing well, weren't running good routes. When we had a chance to run the football we weren't really moving many bodies at that point, and so they stepped their game up and we didn't. So, we've got to answer the bell in that moment when things start turning on you, someone has got to step up."

The special team's unit had their worst game of the season, where they went 0-3 on their field goals.

So that calls for the question, is there a guy on the roster that can put it through the uprights?

"That'll be decided throughout the week, and we'll figure out who's going to be the guy," Kingsbury said.

So moving forward, the Red Raiders are gearing up to face Iowa State.

The Cyclones demolished Texas Tech last season, and that's a game that the Red Raiders haven't forgotten.

"I thought they were really good last year," Texas Tech head football coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "I think Coach Campbell does a tremendous job. This year defensively they're doing a good job of not giving up many big plays. You can see that. They're keeping everything in front of them, and then offensively just really not turning the football over. That's a big key to their success the last couple weeks, and if they continue to do that, just like anybody, you're going to have success."

