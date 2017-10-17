Red Raider basketball expects to be in the Big Dance

Tuesday was the unofficial tip-off to the Red Raider basketball season, as they hosted their annual media day.

Coach Beard and every player on the roster had the chance to speak with the media, and one of the big topics was expectations for the season.

With six seniors, three juniors, one sophomore, and seven freshman on this year’s squad.

There are plenty of expectations for this years team to make the big dance.

“Certainly, last year there were some expectations on the team, that i think were far,” Red Raider head basketball coach Chris Beard said. “With the returning players and the talent we had, I do see an extra kind of reality base perception. These guys are hungry to get back in the tournament.”

“We want to get back in the tournament, we also want to be in the top half of the Big XII,” Senior point guard – Keenan Evans said. “So, we can actually be a contender for that title.”

“Oh, I mean the expectation is to definitely get to the big dance,” senior small forward – Zach Smith said. “And to just compete, compete more in the big 12 and good things will happen.”

The Red Raiders first exhibition game of the season will be on November 3rd, when they host Angelo State.

