Roller-coaster temps the next 7 days.

Our Spring weather pattern continues with highs expected in the mid 80s around the South Plains on Wednesday.

Along with the sunshine, the south winds at 15-20 mph will help push those afternoon temps into the 80s.

Looking ahead, slight cooler on Thursday and Friday with increasing clouds and possibly some late night showers or thundershowers Thursday evening and extending into Friday afternoon.

Rain chances decrease Saturday but may return Saturday night into Sunday as another fast moving cold front hits the region. That front will knock daytime highs from 80 degrees on Saturday to the 60s and low 70s on Sunday.

By Monday morning lows may be back in the mid to upper 30s.

