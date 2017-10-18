A Night with Authors: A Signature Literary Lubbock Event, will benefit the Grover E. Murray Studies in the American Southwest.

The event will take place Friday, October 7th at 6 p.m. at the Texas Tech University Library in the Croslin Room.

The evening will include a wine and beer reception, a seated dinner with a menu created by Texas Tech Top Tier Catering, a silent auction, and a literary program spotlighting four Texas Tech University Press books and authors.

Guests will also have the chance to have their books signed and visit with authors Nancy Draves, Bob Horton, Ruben Molina, and Janet M. Neugebauer.

Neugebauer and Horton are Lubbock residents.

Lubbock author Neugebauer has written a comprehensive political biography of longtime U.S. Representative George H. Mahon, who represented West Texas Congress for 44 years before retiring in 1978.

Horton is a Texas born and bred news correspondent. He covered the Jack ruby murder trial and was involved in international events such as waiting on a Navy ship in the Mediterranean Sea awaiting Israel's expected attack on Egypt.

Tickets are $100 each and the deadline to purchase is October 20.

Parking will be reserved in the lot south of the University Library and golf cart transportation to and from the lot will be provided.

The dinner is the kick-off event for the Lubbock Book Festival, which will take place on Saturday, October 28th at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts.

