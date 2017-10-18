Lubbock mom indicted: Infant left alone in vehicle overnight at - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock mom indicted: Infant left alone in vehicle overnight at bar

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Celestine Delgado (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Celestine Delgado (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A Lubbock woman has been indicted by a grand jury after police reports say she left her six-month-old child alone in an unlocked vehicle overnight at a bar.

According to the police report, 20-year-old Celestine Lee Delgado went to Mateo's Bar at 707 N. I-27 in July 2017 with a friend. A witness told police the two women went into the bar and both ordered two beers. They then went to the bathroom together, came out and got into a fight. The women were arrested and taken to jail.

The next day, an employee of the bar noticed something moving inside Delgado's vehicle, which was left at the bar after her arrest. 

The employee found a 6-month-old child in a car seat, in a very dirty diaper and with spoiled milk in her bottle, according to the police report. The employee told police the child was in very good spirits after her diaper was changed. 

Officers believe Delgado never told them about the child so CPS wouldn't get involved, according to the report. The child was placed with family members.

Delgado has been indicted on charges of abandoning/endangering a child, criminal negligence. 

Delgado is not currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center. 

