Authorities recover stolen vehicles at home near 22nd & Norwich

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Stolen pick up, according to Texas DPS (Source: Jenna Siffringer, KCBD) Stolen pick up, according to Texas DPS (Source: Jenna Siffringer, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Texas Department of Public safety is investigating multiple car thefts in Lubbock.

The Lubbock Sheriff's Office, Lubbock Police Department and Criminal Investigations Division recovered at least two stolen vehicles at a home in the 6500 block of 22nd Street and Norwich Avenue around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Authorities say they also used a helicopter in their search. 

At least one person was in handcuffs at the scene. 

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as we get more information. 

