FAA, OSHA investigating death at FedEx Facility in north Lubbock - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

FAA, OSHA investigating death at FedEx Facility in north Lubbock County

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Source: KCBD graphic Source: KCBD graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A FedEx employee died while performing maintenance on a plane at the FedEx facility in north Lubbock County on Tuesday.

Officials have not released any identifying information or specifics on what happened.

We reached out to FedEx for information regarding the death and they say they are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities. We know the FAA is investigating the equipment used to determine if the maintenance was being performed in accordance with approved safety procedures and if the mechanic had received adequate training. 

We've also reached out to OHSA but have not heard back from them at this time.

Officials with the FAA released a statement saying, "We will investigate the accident to determine whether the maintenance was being performed in accordance with approved safety procedures and if the mechanic had received adequate training."

FedEx officials also issued a statement saying, "We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues affected by the loss of our team member. We are cooperating fully with investigating authorities."

