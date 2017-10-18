Lubbock man indicted after after allegedly firing shots at officers during chase with 2 children inside vehicle

A Lubbock man has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of aggravated assault on a public servant. Thomas Caudill, 33, is still being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

On August 4, a man and a woman were arrested after a police chase ended in the 7700 block of Vernon Avenue. The police report states shots were fired from the suspect vehicle toward the officers. There were two children inside the suspect vehicle at the time.

Police dispatch received a call about a man refusing to leave the home and had made statements saying he would harm officers if they were called.

When officers arrived at the scene, a white SUV was seen leaving the home. An officer followed the SUV and saw the vehicle run a stop sign. The officer tried to pull over the SUV, but the driver refused to stop and drove off.

The report goes on to say in the 2300 block of 78th Street, multiple shots were fired from the vehicle toward the pursuing officer. The SUV then stalled out near 78th Street and Flint Avenue. At that point, the male driver jumped out of the SUV and ran from officers.

While officers set up a perimeter in the area to search for the suspect, other officers found a woman and two children inside the SUV. The mother of the children was arrested for two outstanding misdemeanor warrants. Child Protective Services was notified and took custody of the children.

An LPD K9 unit responded to the scene to help with the search of the man. A short time later, the K9 unit found Caudill hiding in a back yard in the 2700 block of 79th Street. Caudill was in possession of a handgun, but he was taken into custody without incident. Officers also located a shotgun inside the vehicle.

At the time, Caudill was arrested for aggravated assault on public servant, evading in a motor vehicle, evading on foot, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, abandoning or endangering a child and an outstanding felony warrant for a parole violation.

