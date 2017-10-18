Lubbock man indicted after after allegedly firing shots at offic - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock man indicted after after allegedly firing shots at officers during chase with 2 children inside vehicle

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Thomas Ray Caudill (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Thomas Ray Caudill (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A Lubbock man has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of aggravated assault on a public servant. Thomas Caudill, 33, is still being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

On August 4, a man and a woman were arrested after a police chase ended in the 7700 block of Vernon Avenue. The police report states shots were fired from the suspect vehicle toward the officers. There were two children inside the suspect vehicle at the time.

Police dispatch received a call about a man refusing to leave the home and had made statements saying he would harm officers if they were called.

When officers arrived at the scene, a white SUV was seen leaving the home. An officer followed the SUV and saw the vehicle run a stop sign. The officer tried to pull over the SUV, but the driver refused to stop and drove off.

The report goes on to say in the 2300 block of 78th Street, multiple shots were fired from the vehicle toward the pursuing officer. The SUV then stalled out near 78th Street and Flint Avenue. At that point, the male driver jumped out of the SUV and ran from officers.

While officers set up a perimeter in the area to search for the suspect, other officers found a woman and two children inside the SUV. The mother of the children was arrested for two outstanding misdemeanor warrants. Child Protective Services was notified and took custody of the children.

An LPD K9 unit responded to the scene to help with the search of the man. A short time later, the K9 unit found Caudill hiding in a back yard in the 2700 block of 79th Street. Caudill was in possession of a handgun, but he was taken into custody without incident. Officers also located a shotgun inside the vehicle.

At the time, Caudill was arrested for aggravated assault on public servant, evading in a motor vehicle, evading on foot, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, abandoning or endangering a child and an outstanding felony warrant for a parole violation.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump gives more mixed signals in bipartisan health deal

    Trump gives more mixed signals in bipartisan health deal

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 4:01 AM EDT2017-10-18 08:01:13 GMT
    Wednesday, October 18 2017 3:32 PM EDT2017-10-18 19:32:45 GMT

    Under the lawmakers' agreement, the payments would continue for two years while states were given more leeway to let insurers sidestep some coverage requirements imposed by President Barack Obama's health care law.

    Under the lawmakers' agreement, the payments would continue for two years while states were given more leeway to let insurers sidestep some coverage requirements imposed by President Barack Obama's health care law.

  • Manhunt underway for gunman in Maryland office park shooting

    Manhunt underway for gunman in Maryland office park shooting

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-10-18 14:51:04 GMT
    Wednesday, October 18 2017 3:32 PM EDT2017-10-18 19:32:23 GMT

    A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

    A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

  • Dyslexia possibly caused by treatable eye deformity

    Dyslexia possibly caused by treatable eye deformity

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 2:17 PM EDT2017-10-18 18:17:40 GMT
    Wednesday, October 18 2017 2:17 PM EDT2017-10-18 18:17:40 GMT

    The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.

    The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.

    •   
Powered by Frankly