Woman arrested, charged with arson in St. Elizabeth church fire

30-year-old Samantha Turner was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday, charged with arson after a fire at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church back on Oct. 4.

Lubbock Fire Rescue says the fire caused damage to the structure before burning itself out.

The LFR Fire Marshal arrested Turner in the course of the investigation that is still ongoing.

Turner is considered homeless and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

