Spirit of Children program making hospitals less scary for kids, families

It is tough being in the hospital - especially if you're a kid and it is nearing Halloween. Lubbock's Spirit Halloween Superstore brought smiles to some faces at Covenant Children's Hospital with a spooky celebration.

The event for pediatric patients and their families is hosted by the hospital and the Halloween superstore.

The Spirit of Children program has raised more than $78,000 for Covenant Children's.

At the heart of Spirit Halloween is the Spirit of Children program which focuses on making hospitals less scary for kids and their families. Since its inception in 2006, Spirit of Children has brought smiles, laughter and a much needed escape to thousands of pediatric patients in 139 hospitals across the United States and Canada. One hundred percent of the money collected each year is given directly to the local Child Life Departments at partner hospitals, such as Covenant Children's Hospital. Spirit of Children's goal is to raise $8 million this year, bringing its total contribution total to more than $37 million since the program's inception. Spirit encourages customers to head to their local Spirit Halloween store or visit online to make a difference in a child's life today.

