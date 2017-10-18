How to react to stuttering in young children

Be careful when you reach for foods labeled "healthy" -- new research suggests if they have hidden high levels of sugar, you may snack more later.
Machines armed with artificial intelligence may one day help doctors better identify high-risk breast lesions that might turn into cancer, new research suggests.
Young football players are more likely to experience a brain-jarring hit to the head if they're part of a team's running and passing game or a fast-moving defender, a small study found.
A commonly promoted exercise purported to help a woman control a leaky bladder probably isn't effective, experts say.
Surgery is the main treatment for melanoma -- a dangerous form of skin cancer -- but a patient's insurance could affect whether or not that cancer is quickly removed, new research suggests.
Differences in insurance are a major reason why black women are more likely to die of breast cancer than white women in the United States, a new study contends.
Change your lifestyle, change your life span.
