Harris County resets execution date for serial killer Anthony Sh - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Harris County resets execution date for serial killer Anthony Shore

Death row inmate Anthony Shore. (Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice) Death row inmate Anthony Shore. (Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

The execution of Houston serial killer Anthony Shore was rescheduled hours away from his pending death after officials began to worry he would confess to another murder beforehand.

Shore, 55, was set for execution after 6 p.m. Wednesday, but the district attorney from Montgomery County sent a plea to Gov. Greg Abbott and Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, asking for more time to look into rumors that Shore would confess to a murder in which another death row inmate was convicted. 

"This office is in possession of evidence suggesting that Shore has conspired with death row inmate Larry Ray Swearingen and intends to falsely claim responsibility for the capital murder of Melissa Trotter — the crime for which Swearingen is currently scheduled to be executed on November 16, 2017," Montgomery County DA Brett Ligon said in his letter to Abbott.

Ogg filed a motion to withdraw Shore's execution date after receiving Ligon's request. It has been reset for Jan. 18. 

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2017/10/18/harris-county-resets-execution-date-serial-killer/.

Texas Tribune mission statement

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

