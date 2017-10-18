D19 Congressman Jodey Arrington talks tax cuts, healthcare live in KCBD studio

District 19 Congressman Jodey Arrington stopped by the KCBD studio on Wednesday to talk about tax cuts and healthcare with Christy Hartin.

"We've got to get our economy going," Arrington said. "We've had flat wages, we've had low job participation, and we've had paltry, at best, economic growth for way too long. Under 2 percent GDP annually is pathetic, really."

"We just need to be competitive with the rest of the world, and we need to give businesses, small, medium, large alike, a reason to create jobs here."

"We have a good chance to deliver on something that hasn't been done in 31 years, since Ronald Reagan was our president and Kent Hance was in this office. I feel good about the prospects. We're gonna get it out of the House, I believe, this year."

"The big challenge is the Senate, we saw that in the repeal of Obamacare."

So what does this mean for ordinary taxpayers in West Texas?

Arrington says it means "fairer, flatter, simpler taxes. It means less burden, more money in their pockets, it means more job opportunities, better jobs. It means a more competitive America, and it means, ultimately, a better quality of life for their families."

Arrington said economic growth increased six percent after the Kenny tax cuts and eight percent after the Reagan tax cuts.

"We can do this, and it's good for every American," Arrington said.

Arrington said low-income Americans will receive the biggest tax cut under the current proposal, dropping from 10 percent to zero.

And what does the House plan to do on healthcare?

Arrington said "Obamacare is a failure and government-run healthcare is a failure. What we need to do is loosen up the regulations the way the president is trying to do administratively, because Congress has failed to do it, the Senate has failed to do it...free up the markets, competition, give us as patients choice, create a real market, and that competition will deliver better quality of service, it'll bend the cost curve. That's fundamentally where we need to go."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.