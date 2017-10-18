Kingsbury to be inducted into Texas High School Football Hall of Fame

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame announced Wednesday afternoon that Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury will be a member of the 2018 induction class to the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame.

Kingsbury is one of two Red Raider greats set for induction this spring as former running back Bobby Cavazos will also be part of the six-player class.

Before rewriting the Tech record book as the quarterback of the Red Raiders, Kingsbury became a passing legend at his hometown New Braunfels High School. Kingsbury threw for 3,009 yards and 34 touchdowns as a senior to lead New Braunfels to the Class 5A Division II state semifinals just one year after finishing 4-8 overall.

New Braunfels finished Kingsbury’s 1997 senior season with a 13-2 record, which included six come-from-behind victories. The successful season earned Kingsbury, who was also an academic all-state selection in high school, a scholarship offer from then Texas Tech head coach Spike Dykes.

Kingsbury set 39 school records as well seven NCAA FBS marks during his career leading the Red Raider passing attack as he threw for 12,429 yards and 95 touchdowns over his four-year career from 1999-2002. Kingsbury threw for 5,017 yards and 45 touchdowns during his 2002 senior year alone, earning him Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors as well as the Sammy Baugh Trophy.

Kingsbury, who was coached in high school by his father Tim Kingsbury, became the 15th head coach in Texas Tech history in 2013 as he is the only former Red Raider to return as head coach in program history.

